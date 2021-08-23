The Frankfort American Legion baseball team will have tryouts Sunday at 2 p.m. at Franklin County High School.

The tryouts were moved from Charlie Figg Field at Capitol View Park because of a scheduling conflict.

The age range for the team is 16-18.

For more information, contact David Cammack at 502-545-7033.

