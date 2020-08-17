Barney Sutley won the Juniper Hill Men’s Club Championship Sunday with a two-under par 138 for two rounds.

He edged Daniel Anglin by three shots, and Scott Marlin and Tim Fowler tied for third place at 142.

Here are the top three finishers, including ties, for all five flights.

Championship Flight: 1. Barney Sutley 138, 2. Daniel Anglin 141, 3. (tie) Scott Marlin, Tim Fowler 142.

Second Flight: 1. Gary Smith 145, 2. David Hicks 148, 3. (tie) Brian Hiles, Mark Keadle 149.

Third Flight: 1. Ben Boggs 154, 2. Dana Willis 156, 3. (tie) Stewart Willis, Tom Dobson.

Fourth Flight: 1. Steve Redmon 161, 2. Bob Sharfe 163, 3. Donnie Rodgers 166.

Fifth Flight: 1. Bob Etherington 171, 2. Steve Bolin 173, 3. Chris Cole 181.

