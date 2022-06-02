Kids aged 3 and up can learn one of life’s most important skills at the Juniper Hill Aquatic Center this summer. Basic swimming classes begin June 13 and continue through July 29.

Each five-day (Monday–Friday) session will have two class times, one from 8:30–9:30 a.m. and another from 9:45 until 10:45 a.m., according to pool manager Michael Gearhart, to allow parents more options for scheduling. Also, each class is limited to 20 swimmers and instruction is provided by Red Cross-certified lifeguards.

New five-day sessions will begin on June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18 and final session starts July 25.

Gearhart said parents can use these guidelines in determining their child’s skill level:

Level One — An introduction to water class designed for beginners who have never had any lessons before. The main goal is to help students get comfortable in the water.

Level Two — A class for students who are already comfortable in the water as they learn to float and swim short distances on both their front and back, with and without assistance.

Level Three — An intermediate class focusing stroke technique. Students are expected to swim 15 yards independently and do some freestyle and backstroke.

Level Four — An intermediate-advanced class where students learn all four of the competitive strokes and work toward longer distances required for team and pre-team classes.

Each five-day session costs $75. Pre-registration is required using CIVICREC on the Parks website at www.FrankfortParksandRec.com.

