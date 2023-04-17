Mother Nature might have had some windy, chilly plans for Sunday, but that didn’t stop members of the Derby City Pride softball league from taking the field for their first weekly practice of the season at Capitol View Park’s Williams Field.
Team organizer and de facto manager/coach Wesley Anderson of Frankfort and a half dozen other players from around the region got in their first rounds of batting practice and fielding drills ahead of the league’s new season, scheduled to start in June.
“We are a place where anyone can play,” he explained, “regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation or skill level. Anyone can play here and be their authentic selves.”
The Derby City Pride League, which joined the North American Gay Athletic Alliance (NAGAA) in 2021, has a “home base” of sorts at Louisville’s E.P. “Tom” Sawyer Park on Sundays, but with Anderson’s squad, players practice all over central Kentucky, including Frankfort.
“We have players from Frankfort, Louisville, Lexington … even a couple who drive all the way from Evansville, Indiana, because they don’t have this kind of league there,” Anderson said. “It is a great way to spend weekends.”
The Derby City League is also the first LGBTQIA softball league in Kentucky. The league also welcomes allies to participate and welcomes families to join in the fun.
As Anderson told The State Journal,“We really are open to anyone who wants a safe and accepting place to play. We’re here to build folks up and have fun while we do it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.