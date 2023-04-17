Mother Nature might have had some windy, chilly plans for Sunday, but that didn’t stop members of the Derby City Pride softball league from taking the field for their first weekly practice of the season at Capitol View Park’s Williams Field.

Team organizer and de facto manager/coach Wesley Anderson of Frankfort and a half dozen other players from around the region got in their first rounds of batting practice and fielding drills ahead of the league’s new season, scheduled to start in June.

Zack Killings Derby City Pride League

Zack Killings of Louisville winds up for a pitch at Sunday's Derby City Pride League Practice. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Wesley Anderson Derby City Pride League

Frankfort's Wesley Anderson leads fielding practice for the Derby City Pride League at Captiol View Park on Sunday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Tim Miller Derby City Pride League

Tim Miller, pitcher and league commissioner, takes BP on Sunday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

