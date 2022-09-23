092422.VaughtCol-Tshiebwe_submitted.JPG

Returning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe is a big reason UK is ranked No. 3 in the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, but five other SEC teams are in the top 25. (Vicky Graff photo)

If Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook publisher Chris Dortch is right, Southeastern Conference basketball is going to be really, really good this year.

Not only does Dortch have Kentucky No. 3 in his publication’s preseason rankings, but he also has Arkansas (6), Tennessee (10), Alabama (13), Auburn (15) and Texas A&M (21) in his top 25.

