Louis Tandy has stepped down as Franklin County's boys soccer coach. He was the Flyers' coach for eight years, and prior to that he spent two years as the FCHS girls soccer coach. (Photo submitted)

After eight years as the boys head soccer coach at Franklin County High School, Louis Tandy has stepped down.

“I’m going to miss it,” Tandy said, “but it’s time. I’m a grandfather now, and it’s time to get out of it.

“He (grandson Truett) was over at our house one evening and I had to leave for a game. I thought, ‘nah, I don’t know.’ Life’s too short, and he won’t be little forever.”

Truett, who will turn 2 in April, is the son of Tandy’s daughter, Ramsy, and her husband, Ryan Sturm, the boys assistant coach at FCHS. The Sturms are expecting their second child in May.

Prior to becoming the boys head coach, Tandy spent two years as the girls head coach at FCHS and two years as the girls assistant coach.

“Jamie Hoofnagle hired me as the girls assistant coach, and I’m thankful for that,” Tandy said. “I’m thankful to Tracy (Spickard, FCHS’ athletics director) for hiring me as the boys coach and the girls coach. It all worked out.

“I got to coach my daughter her senior year, and I got to coach my son (Seiver) for three years. Not many people can say they were able to do that.”

Tandy said he’ll miss the competition.

“I love competing, and I love being with the team. You don’t know what you’ll get each year. You get some new kids, and you have returning players. You try to improve them, and I tried to improve myself so we could compete together. When you get them to buy into what you’re trying to do, it’s very rewarding.

“I’m going to miss it. I’ve had a lot of good players, a lot of good kids. It’s been fun, and I can’t thank my wife (Christy) enough.”

