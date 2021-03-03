The Frankfort Christian Academy’s boys basketball stayed right with Franklin County for the first quarter and a big part of the first half.
But with Dominick Taylor hitting six 3-pointers in the first half, five in the second quarter, the Flyers led 44-24 at halftime and went on to win 84-47 Tuesday at TFCA.
The game was the final regular-season district game. Great Crossing went 4-0 in district play and will be the No. 1 seed in the 41st District tournament, which will be played the week of March 15 at Western Hills.
WHHS, FCHS and Frankfort all finished 2-2 in the district, and TFCA was 0-4. The tournament draw will be Sunday afternoon.
Taylor finished the game with a varsity career high of 30 points, and he hit eight 3-pointers.
“It felt great,” Taylor, a sophomore, said of his shot. “I’ve never had a game like that.”
TFCA led 7-3 early in the first quarter, which ended with Franklin County leading 16-12.
“We played well to start the game,” TFCA coach David Crutchfield said, “and then No. 20 (Taylor) started hitting from the outside. We didn’t switch defenses quick enough on him, but we didn’t expect him to keep shooting like that. He’s a great ballplayer.
“They came out ready to play,” he added about his team. “It just wasn’t our night.”
Taylor’s performance didn’t surprise Flyer coach Tony Wise.
“Dom’s always been able to shoot like that,” Wise said. “Zac (Cox) has been out, so Dom had to play some point guard, and that’s not his comfort zone.
“The last two weeks we’ve been without Zac and Phillip (Peiffer), our quarterback on offense and our quarterback on defense, during the tough part of our schedule. It will only make us better.”
Cox, out for health reasons, returned Tuesday, and Peiffer, out with an injury, is expected back this weekend.
Franklin County scored the first 14 points of the third quarter and led 70-37 going into the fourth.
“We don’t have anyone older than a sophomore,” Crutchfield said. “We’re starting an eighth grader and a couple of freshmen. We’re still growing, and we have several years ahead of us.
“We’ve improved. We start games well, but then the other team’s depth can overpower us. I’m proud of my guys. They kept playing until the end.”
FCHS had three players in double figures, led by Taylor. Nick Broyles finished with 13 points, and Fred Farrier II had 12.
Micah Sowders led the Royals with 22 points, and Femi Obielodan scored 10.
“TFCA is much, much improved from last year,” Wise said. “No. 10 (Micah Sowders) is really a nice player. I don’t mind is someone scores 20, 25 points, but I want to make sure they take 18 to 20 shots.”
Franklin County (10-8) plays at home Thursday against Scott County at 6 p.m., and TFCA’s next game is Saturday at Casey County.
FRANKLIN CO. (84) — Jacob Valentine 3, Fred Farrier II 12, Jayden Mattison 7, Tyler Valentine 1, Nick Broyles 13, Dominick Taylor 30, Zac Cox 3, Caymen Mays-Clark 2, Max Mulder 3, Braylon Dawson 4, Andrew Chenault 6.
FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (47) — Noah Sowders 9, Connor McIntosh 4, Micah Sowders 22, Femi Obielodan 10, Weston Jones 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.