The Frankfort Christian Academy’s boys basketball stayed right with Franklin County for the first quarter and a big part of the first half.

But with Dominick Taylor hitting six 3-pointers in the first half, five in the second quarter, the Flyers led 44-24 at halftime and went on to win 84-47 Tuesday at TFCA.

The game was the final regular-season district game. Great Crossing went 4-0 in district play and will be the No. 1 seed in the 41st District tournament, which will be played the week of March 15 at Western Hills.

WHHS, FCHS and Frankfort all finished 2-2 in the district, and TFCA was 0-4. The tournament draw will be Sunday afternoon.

Taylor finished the game with a varsity career high of 30 points, and he hit eight 3-pointers.

“It felt great,” Taylor, a sophomore, said of his shot. “I’ve never had a game like that.”

TFCA led 7-3 early in the first quarter, which ended with Franklin County leading 16-12.

“We played well to start the game,” TFCA coach David Crutchfield said, “and then No. 20 (Taylor) started hitting from the outside. We didn’t switch defenses quick enough on him, but we didn’t expect him to keep shooting like that. He’s a great ballplayer.

“They came out ready to play,” he added about his team. “It just wasn’t our night.”

Taylor’s performance didn’t surprise Flyer coach Tony Wise.

“Dom’s always been able to shoot like that,” Wise said. “Zac (Cox) has been out, so Dom had to play some point guard, and that’s not his comfort zone.

“The last two weeks we’ve been without Zac and Phillip (Peiffer), our quarterback on offense and our quarterback on defense, during the tough part of our schedule. It will only make us better.”

Cox, out for health reasons, returned Tuesday, and Peiffer, out with an injury, is expected back this weekend.

Franklin County scored the first 14 points of the third quarter and led 70-37 going into the fourth.

“We don’t have anyone older than a sophomore,” Crutchfield said. “We’re starting an eighth grader and a couple of freshmen. We’re still growing, and we have several years ahead of us.

“We’ve improved. We start games well, but then the other team’s depth can overpower us. I’m proud of my guys. They kept playing until the end.”

FCHS had three players in double figures, led by Taylor. Nick Broyles finished with 13 points, and Fred Farrier II had 12.

Micah Sowders led the Royals with 22 points, and Femi Obielodan scored 10.

“TFCA is much, much improved from last year,” Wise said. “No. 10 (Micah Sowders) is really a nice player. I don’t mind is someone scores 20, 25 points, but I want to make sure they take 18 to 20 shots.”

Franklin County (10-8) plays at home Thursday against Scott County at 6 p.m., and TFCA’s next game is Saturday at Casey County.

FRANKLIN CO. (84) — Jacob Valentine 3, Fred Farrier II 12, Jayden Mattison 7, Tyler Valentine 1, Nick Broyles 13, Dominick Taylor 30, Zac Cox 3, Caymen Mays-Clark 2, Max Mulder 3, Braylon Dawson 4, Andrew Chenault 6.

FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (47) — Noah Sowders 9, Connor McIntosh 4, Micah Sowders 22, Femi Obielodan 10, Weston Jones 2.

