Western Hills’ soccer teams have been conditioning — a lot.
Now they’re ready to play.
Members of the WHHS soccer teams were among student-athletes from Western Hills, Franklin County and Frankfort High who attended a rally Monday morning at the Capitol to encourage Gov. Andy Beshear to allow high school fall sports to be played.
“We’ve been conditioning since June,” WHHS senior Mattie Brock said. “Every three weeks or so it (the season) gets pushed back. We do the same exact thing every single day.”
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted 16-2 last week to allow fall sports to begin practice Monday with games beginning Sept. 7.
Beshear said Monday he will not overturn the KHSAA decision.
“Let me start by saying we’re not going to overturn that decision, and it’s not because I think it’s a good decision or a wise decision,” Beshear said. “But if we’re going to defeat this virus, we need people other than me all over Kentucky taking responsibility to make good and wise decisions.”
The fall season was pushed back because of COVID-19, which forced the cancellation of the high school spring sports season.
“I think it’s very important we get back on the field,” Brock said. “I don’t think they considered people’s mental health when they canceled spring sports.”
“I don’t think they considered what people need with a senior season and getting recruited,” Western Hills senior Carson Graves said.
“There was a senior at school last year who wanted to go to college and run track,” said WHHS sophomore Ava Kopp, daughter of Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp. “He didn’t have a senior season and didn’t get to go. Sports affects more than people realize.”
Monday’s rally was organized by the “Let Them Play,” a Kentucky Facebook group created on Friday.
“We’ve been conditioning the last two months, and we’ve all been healthy,” Kopp said. “I don’t see what the problem is.”
The WHHS soccer players said their teams have followed KHSAA COVID guidelines. Any player who travels to a hotspot state has to quarantine for 14 days upon returning. A player who takes a COVID test upon returning has to quarantine for seven days.
The fall sports that had their seasons delayed are football, volleyball, soccer and cross country. Golf, because of the ability to social distance, has played its original schedule, with the season starting July 31.
Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee are playing their football seasons when originally scheduled. West Virginia has delayed its football season, and Illinois and Virginia have moved the season to 2021.
