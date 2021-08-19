The 12th annual Tee It Up with C.O.C.O. nine-hole ladies charity golf scramble and dinner will be held Sept. 21 at the Frankfort Country Club.

Tee It Up with C.O.C.O.

The scramble will have a shotgun start at 4:30 p.m.

Through proceeds from the golf scramble and sponsorships C.O.C.O. (Capital Ovarian Cancer Organization) supports and contributes to the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center Ovarian Screening Program and the legislative and research efforts of the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance (ORCRFA).

In 2020 C.O.C.O. was able to donate $25,000 to the Ovarian Screening Program and $1,000 to the OCFRA. This brings the total amount donated to in the last eleven years to more than $213,000.

To play in the scramble, attend the dinner, provide a sponsorship or donate an item to the silent auction/raffle, contact Fran Hawkins Wells at HFRAN585@aol.com or www.teeitupwithcoco.com.

On Facebook visit www.facebook.com/pages/Capital-Ovarian-Cancer-Organization/ or check out the website at https://capitalovca.org

