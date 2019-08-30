Capital Ovarian Cancer Organization (C.O.C.O.) will host its 10th annual ladies nine-hole scramble and dinner at the Frankfort Country Club on Sept. 17.
Proceeds from the event benefit C.O.C.O. awareness initiatives, the University of Kentucky Markey Center Ovarian Cancer Screening program and the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance (OCRFA). Over the last nine years, the organization has donated more than $148,000 — with UK receiving 86% and OCRFA receiving 14%.
The online registration deadline is Sept. 11 and can be done at the Tee It Up With C.O.C.O. website. Cost is $60 per golfer or $240 for a team of four.
Fees include nine holes of golf with cart, use of the driving range, beverages on the course, dinner, prizes and one mulligan per team.
Registration the day of the event will be conducted from 2:30-4 p.m. The shotgun start will take place at 4:30 p.m.
A silent auction and raffle are also planned from 2:30 until the 6:45 p.m. dinner. Tickets for the dinner are $40 per person for those who are not golfing.
All entrants are urged to wear teal.
For more information, visit C.O.C.O.’s Facebook page.