The Juniper Hill Ladies Club Championship is scheduled for Saturday.
This year the tournament is a one-day event.
Here are the tee times. Everyone starts on No. 10.
7:30 a.m.: Lesa Hodge, Carolyn Paul, Tara Purvis, Becky Bibro.
7:42 a.m.: Glenda Abrams, Cathy Kays, Stacey McClellan.
7:54 a.m.: Connie Goins, Teresa Prather, Donna McNeil.
8:06 a.m.: Judy Halasek, Linda Moore, Brenda Shipp, Natalie Britton.
8:18 a.m: Phyllis Marshall, Terry Tracey, Kim Wooldridge, Julie Dawson.
8:30 a.m.: Carol Ferguson, Barb Reynolds, Natalie Srutowski, Debbie Wash.
8:42 a.m.: Shirley Rodgers, Susan Spoonamore, Barbara Terrell, Jenny Bannister.
8:54 a.m.: Billie Robinson, Esther Wilhoyte, Susan Goins, Billie Lee.
9:06 a.m.: Melinda Holbert, Lisa Frye, Carol Payton.
9:18 a.m.: Jill LeMaster, Mary Rhodes, Lee Ann May, Dusty Nelson.
9:30 a.m.: Jill Lancaster, Leigh Ann Bates, Merrilee Warren.
9:42 a.m.: Kathy Oak, Kathy Dennis.
1 p.m.: Tara Clark, Aggie Hampton, Connie Wiard, Sue Wood.
Wednesday Ladies League
The Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 41 golfers participating.
First Flight: Brenda Shipp, first low gross; Aggie Hampton, second low gross; Robin Moore, first low net; Julie Dawson, second low net.
Second Flight: Barbara Terrell, first low gross (scorecard playoff); Margaret Whittet, second low gross; Sherry Ison, first low net; Susan Goins, second low net.
Third Flight: Audie Rodgers, first low gross; Bille Lee, second low gross; Sue Wood, first low net; Carol Payton, second low net (SCP).
Fourth Flight: Anne Hilen, first low gross; Margaret Hanly, second low gross; Dionne Fields, first low net; Merrilee Warren, second low net.
Low putts: Audie Rodgers, 27.
Chip-ins: Aggie Hampton (No. 1), Brenda Shipp (No. 6), Anne Hilen (No. 6), Judy Halasek (No. 7), Connie Goins (No. 11), Sherry White (No. 14).
Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned. September will be tournament play.
The two-man best ball event will be Saturday, Sept. 19, and you can sign up in the pro shop until Sept. 15. Tee times will be assigned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.