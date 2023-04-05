Tennessee sophomore Brooklynn Miles, Kentucky’s 2021 Miss Basketball, is entering the transfer portal.

Miles, a Franklin County graduate, made the announcement via social media Tuesday.

Brooklynn Miles headshot.jpg

Brooklynn Miles, a graduate of Franklin County, is entering the transfer portal after two years at Tennessee. (Tennessee Athletics)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription