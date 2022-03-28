Brooklynn Miles headshot.jpg

Brooklynn Miles (Tennessee Athletics)

The season for Tennessee’s women’s basketball team ended Saturday in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen with a 76-64 loss to Louisville, the top seed in the Wichita Region.

The fourth-seeded Lady Vols finished the year with a 25-9 record.

Tennessee freshman guard Brooklynn Miles, a Franklin County graduate, played 12½ minutes and had one rebound and one assist.

Louisville plays Michigan Monday night for the regional championship and a trip to the Final Four.

