Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites has a new program combining beginner tennis lessons for adults and teens (ages 11 and older) with lessons for beginning youth players ages 5 to 10 years old.

The Quick Start Tennis program begins Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m. at the Terry Johnson Tennis Courts at Franklin County High School. The 90-minute class will meet Sundays through May 1.

Parks Tennis Director Kathy Roney said she has always wanted to get parents onto the court while their kids are busy with their own lessons.

“Why just sit in the car or on a bench, waiting for your child’s tennis lesson to end when you can be taking a tennis lesson of your own at the same time in the same place? This makes Sunday afternoons fun for everyone,” said Roney.

The kids’ program, led by long-time coach Anne Vansant, features four weeks of on-court instruction in rules, terms, basic strokes and game play using smaller racquets, lower nets and balls that fly and bounce slower. She will have assistant coach Margi Walters helping out.

The adult class will cover the same information on a separate court using standard equipment led by Roney with Kavya Vasudevan assisting.

The registration fee for either an individual kid’s class or an adult’s class is $50, but combo classes for both are discounted to $75. The fee is payable on court at the first class.

For more information, please email Roney at roneydandk@gmail.com.

