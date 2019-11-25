The Frankfort Christian Academy boys basketball team played a full KHSAA schedule last season, getting ready to contend for the 41st District title this year.
The Royals went 3-26, but they didn’t suffer many blowouts.
“Most of our games we were in,” TFCA coach Tim Marcum said. “We just couldn’t finish.”
Graduation, transfers and one player moving out of state have hit TFCA hard, and the Royals will go into their second season of KHSAA games with little experience.
Marcum has 10 players out for this season’s team.
“We have one senior, Ethan Marcum, who played some last year, and a sophomore, Austin Meacham,” he said. “Then we have four freshmen and four eighth-graders. I’ll probably start an eighth-grader.”
Zach Semones, who averaged 30 points per game last season and was second in the state in scoring, has transferred to Western Hills.
That leaves freshman Femi Obielodan as the team’s most experienced returning player.
Marcum and Meacham also have some varsity experience, and newcomer Weston Jones, a freshman, could give the Royals a lift.
“We’re young,” Marcum said. “On the plus side, they’ve worked especially hard. You couldn’t ask for better effort. They’re very coachable.
“If we can survive December, I feel like we’ll be OK, but December is treacherous.”
TFCA opens the season Dec. 3 at Berea, and its second game and home opener is Dec. 10 against Franklin County.
The Royals are playing each district opponent once this season. They’re hosting Western Hills on Dec. 19 and Frankfort on Jan. 28, and they’re playing at Great Crossing on Feb. 10.
This is the first season TFCA has been eligible for postseason play.