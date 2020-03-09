The 11th Region regular season all-region basketball teams were recently named.

Named to the girls team were Franklin County’s Brooklynn Miles and Patience Laster and Western Hills’ Maddie LeCompte.

Frankfort’s Tianna Mitchell and Jamya Chenault both earned honorable mention.

Frankfort’s Chaz Austin and Franklin County’s Phillip Peiffer earned honorable mention on the boys team.

