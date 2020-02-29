The 11th Region basketball tournament starts next week.
The girls tournament begins Monday, when Franklin County (24-7) hosts Bryan Station (12-19) t 7 p.m. If FCHS wins Monday, it would play in the semifinals Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky University against the winner of Monday's Dunbar-Berea game.
The boys tournament starts Tuesday. Frankfort (18-15) plays Scott County (16-16) at 7 p.m. t F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. Franklin County (16-15) plays at Lexington Catholic (29-2) Tuesday at 8 p.m. The semifinals will be Thursday at EKU.
If FCHS wins Tuesday, it would play the Frederick Douglass-Berea winner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
If FHS wins, the Panthers would face the Madison-Central-Tates Creek winner Thursday at 8 p.m.
The girls final is Friday at 7 p.m., and the boys final is Saturday at 5 p.m., both at EKU.
