Girls basketball wasn’t on Joey Thacker’s radar when he first arrived in Frankfort.
Just over 20 years later, he has 400 career victories as a head girls basketball coach.
Thacker came to Frankfort in 1999 to coach at Frankfort High, where he was the football and baseball coach and served as the assistant boys basketball coach for Scott Chalk.
“The girls (basketball) job came open unexpectedly in the fall (of 2001),” said Thacker, now the head girls basketball coach at Franklin County, “and I had conversations with a couple of people who wanted me to do it.”
Thacker took the Frankfort job, coaching the Lady Panthers to 10 wins in his first season and 20 the next year.
He took over the FCHS program in 2003 and is in his 17th year at the school.
“Part of the discussion at Frankfort High was if Scott left I would move over to the boys side,” Thacker said. “There were a lot of factors that went into me not getting the boys job at Frankfort, and that’s when I went to Franklin County.”
His 400th win came Tuesday against Collins, and tonight Thacker will be honored during the FCHS-Great Crossing doubleheader at Franklin County.
The boys game will begin at 6 p.m., and Thacker will be recognized between the third and fourth quarters of the game. A reception for Thacker will be held following the girls game for former players and supporters, and the girls game starts at 7:30 p.m.
During Thacker’s tenure at FCHS, the Lady Flyers made three straight state tournament appearances in 2015, 2016 and 2017, finishing as state runners-up in 2016 and 2017.
“We had been building to a crescendo where we were on the edge of being able to compete against the best in the state,” Thacker said, “and those teams took it over the top.”
Thacker’s wife, Matosha, coached with him during his two years as FHS’ girls basketball coach, and she coached at FCHS in his first year. She gave up coaching after the birth of their second daughter, Gracie.
The Thackers’ oldest daughter, Josie, is a sophomore at Centre College on the women’s basketball team. Gracie is a sophomore member of the FCHS basketball team, and Kelsie, a seventh-grader, plays middle school basketball.
“Coaching Josie in three state tournaments, having the chance to coach Gracie and Kelsie every day, that’s greater than any experience I could have with boys basketball,” Thacker said.
“To me, that’s the greatest experience you can have.”
Thacker is quick to give credit to other people with the program.
“The administration lets me be who I am, and they trust me with the program,” he said. “That doesn’t always happen in a lot of places these days.
“We’ve had spectacular families associated with this program for as long as I’ve been here. I’ve coached future coaches, future nurses, future doctors.
“Then there are the assistant coaches who have a passion for the program. They put the players first, and they do things the right way, top to bottom.”
Thacker is currently the president of the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches, the first head girls basketball coach to hold that position.
“I think the coaching fraternity on the girls side is tighter than the coaching fraternity on the boys side, and that’s something I appreciate,” he said.
“When Matosha was sick, coaches and coaches’ families from other schools brought food and called to check on her.
“Some people say girls sports don’t matter, but I think the 23 girls we’ve sent off to play college ball would have something to say about that.”
Thacker, 46, is from Elkhorn City. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Pikeville and master’s degree from Georgetown College. He’s currently taking classes to receive his Rank I with plans to become a principal.
“I’ll finish up this spring,” he said of classes, “and that’s something that’s going to be on my timeline. I’m not sure when the timeline is; it’s not necessarily the next six months to a year, but I think it’s inevitable that’s in my future as I get closer to retirement.”
But for now Thacker is happy where he is and thankful for what sports have meant to his life.
“I’m just thankful that athletics have taken care of me,” he said. “I don’t really know how to do anything else. I tell people about the only other thing I’m able to do is put air in a flat tire.
“I really don’t know anything else but sports, and they’ve taken care of me all my life.”