The Frankfort Christian Academy’s boys basketball team defeated Whitefield Academy 76-73 Thursday in Louisville.

TFCA logo.jpg

Noah Sowders scored 30 points for the Royals, followed by Weston Jones with 23 and Micah Sowders with 18.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription