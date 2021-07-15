The Juniper Invitational women’s golf tournament will be played Aug. 18 at Juniper Hill.

Golfers must be 18 years or older to participate, and the maximum handicap is 40.

The registration deadline is Aug. 14.

The tournament will have a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be served beginning at 8 a.m., and lunch will be served around 1 p.m.

For more information, email juniperwedladies@yahoo.com.

