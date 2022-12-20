Pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport with more than 5 million players. The low-impact action with very short sprints and moderate stretching has obvious health benefits for the body, but it’s also good for mental health as well.

John Arnett

John Arnett

That’s what Will Martin of Frankfort said the sport has done for him and he wants to share that message.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription