Pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport with more than 5 million players. The low-impact action with very short sprints and moderate stretching has obvious health benefits for the body, but it’s also good for mental health as well.
That’s what Will Martin of Frankfort said the sport has done for him and he wants to share that message.
Martin, 30, started playing in the Frankfort Parks and Rec league two years ago while dealing with depression and anxiety.
“I found myself going into isolation and despair and that’s when pickleball turned things around for me” said Martin. “I had to make a change in my life before it was too late. I started playing in the league and really loved it. I was out and about, playing with people at all different skill levels and lifestyles. Everyone was wonderful, not judgmental or making assumptions, just out to have a great time.”
Getting into the game was easy for Martin because his parents, Douglas and Kathleen Martin, are avid players. While the courts at East Frankfort Park are their “home courts,” they travel throughout the midwest competing in weekend tournaments like the World Pickleball Tour events.
“My parents encouraged me to try the game, just to get out and be around people some” said Martin. “Everyone I met was friendly and welcoming, really making me feel like I was a part of the group. Plus, it was a lot of fun!”
That led young Martin to think about making his cause more visible to others in the local pickleball community and elsewhere. He contacted tennis racquet and pickleball paddle manufacturer Diadem Sports and offered to design a new private label paddle face for them with a message about Mental Health Awareness.
He created and designed the graphic which features the green ribbon symbolizing Mental Health Awareness and a prominent semicolon on one face of the paddle.
Martin explains the punctuation mark, the semicolon, represents a place where a sentence could end, but continues. This meaning has been adopted by those who have faced mental health issues to any degree and still moved on with their lives. It also shows a heart, designating a love of self and others and a person in motion, indicating the joy of physical activity.
The reverse face of the paddle also shows the ribbon and semicolon along with the statements “Stop the Stigma” and “Mental Health Awareness.”
Martin’s trademarked designs are on the etched carbon fiber faces of the Diadem Warrior Edge model. The paddles are USA Pickelball approved for competition and are available for $174.95. To help spread the message, these paddles are available directly from diademsports.com or from Martin. He can be reached at wmmartin4@gmail.com
“So many people face depression and think they’re alone, but they don’t have to be. There are ways to treat it and things they can do to help themselves. For me, pickleball has helped. This game may have saved my life,” Martin added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.