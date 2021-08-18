Franklin County’s football team enters this season as the Class 4A state runner-up, having lost last year’s championship game to Boyle County in overtime.
It was the Flyers’ first state title game appearance, but the team isn’t resting on its laurels.
“My biggest concern coming into this year was the fear of complacency, of ‘we made it to the state championship game, we’re good, we don’t have to work as hard,’” FCHS coach Eddie James said, “but I’ll be completely honest, this team is the complete opposite.
“It’s like we can’t coach them hard enough, and it’s really powerful that our juniors and seniors who have been through the battles are really leading our team. They’re holding younger kids accountable about things we want in our culture.
“It’s been something I haven’t experienced in 16 years of coaching.”
The Flyers, who went 9-2 last year, open their season Friday against Scott County in the Bluegrass Orthopaedic Battle of Elkhorn Creek. The game will be at 6 p.m. at Great Crossing.
James said his team hasn’t dwelled on how last season ended.
“I think initially we used it to try and motivate our kids a lot,” he said. “We had a lot of signs around the weight room, but as we got into the summer and camp, we kind of transitioned and started talking to this team about how it’s their season now.
“They were all part of that last year, but they’re going to write their own story. I really want them to really separate themselves from that. We want it motivate them, but we don’t want it to define them.”
Among the players who graduated off last year’s team are quarterback Nick Broyles, wide receiver Fred Farrier II and defensive lineman Phillip Peiffer, but FCHS returns nine starters on both offense and defense.
"I’ve been very impressed with us offensively,” James said. “The kids we needed to step into roles have kind of stepped in. You’re not just going to replace Fred and Nick overnight offensively. They were really, really good players, but we have a talented running back and our entire offensive line back.”
Junior Kaden Moorman, who rushed for 606 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, has NCAA DI offers from Kentucky and Wisconsin.
“We get a kid like Gavin Hurst back, who was hurt most of last year and only played defense when he was available,” James said. “Add him back into the mix, and Jayden (Mattison) has truly stepped in and is playing quarterback nicely.
“We have all the faith in the world in him to lead our football team. He’s done an excellent job, and our kids have rallied around him. He’s brought great energy to us on offense.”
Mattison, a senior who was Broyles’ backup last season, was also a standout on defense and had the fourth most tackles on the team. He’ll be playing defense again this year at strong safety.
“We will try to develop some depth behind him on defense because playing quarterback is so important,” James said. “He’s such a good football player it works for us to let him play.”
Junior Zack Claudio was the team’s second-leading receiver with 666 yards and six touchdowns last year, and James praised his leadership.
“I keep joking with him I’m going to hire him one day, him and Blair (Tate), because they’re both great leaders,” James said. “It’s like having another coach out there.”
James said there are some players who aren’t household names, at least among football fans, that will be making some noise this year.
“Zac Cox is back from the basketball team,” he said. “He’s completely changed his body. He’ll push to play a lot. Kevin Graves has been here, but came back from Georgia and he’ll be a load in the middle. He’ll play some noseguard for us, he and Keaton Lee, and we have Gilead Galloway from Western Hills. He’ll be an instant impact player.”
Central appears to still be the Flyers’ toughest competition in the district. Last year FCHS lost to the Yellow Jackets in the regular season and defeated them in the playoffs.
“Central returns a ton (of players) as well,” James said. “It’ll be another couple hopefully good games with them. It really helps prepare us and lets us know where we stand.” Other district opponents are North Oldham and Waggener.
After Friday’s game, FCHS plays its first home game Aug. 27 against Western Hills. Other non-district games are against Corbin, Ballard, Woodford County and Madison Southern.
“I know the kids are excited,” James said. “Even at the scrimmage, having people out there, having a crowd, was something really nice to see.
“A lot of our kids feed off that energy of the crowd, and they missed some of that last year, but I think it taught them that they have to be self-motivated. They have to find a way to be competitive in their own minds and get the job done.”
