Two Frankfort residents have been appointed to boards and commissions by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Max Thomas, who is retired, will serve as a member of the Consumers' Advisory Council. His term expires Sept. 8, 2023.

Brent Sweger, a civil engineer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, WalkBike Frankfort volunteer and former city commission candidate, has been tapped as a member of Serve Kentucky. He will finish the remainder of Cameron Roundtree's term, which expires on Jan. 3.

