Kentucky State senior guard Felix Wilson grew up in Lexington and graduated from Henry Clay High School.
He’s never played in Rupp Arena, but that changes Friday.
KSU takes on Kentucky at 7 p.m. in an exhibition basketball game that will be televised by the SEC Network.
“I can’t wait, especially growing up in Lexington down the street from Rupp Arena,” Wilson said before practice Wednesday. “I can’t wait for the opportunity.
“There will be little butterflies before, but once we tip off it’s just basketball, and we’ll be ready for it.”
Wilson’s father, also Felix Wilson, was a wide receiver on UK’s football team from 1977-79, but the younger Wilson followed Florida’s teams as a child.
“I didn’t grow up a UK fan, but I grew up watching UK games and going to games,” Wilson said. “My dad played football at Kentucky, and he loves UK.”
Since becoming a Thorobred, Wilson has changed favorite teams.
“Once I got to Kentucky State I dropped the other schools,” he said. “I still watch some Florida football, but now it’s just Kentucky State.”
Kentucky, ranked No. 2 in the country in The Associated Press pre-season poll, played its first exhibition Sunday against defending NAIA champion Georgetown College and won 80-53.
“Any game you hope to play your best,” KSU coach Jamaal Jackson said. “We’ll try and play our best at this point of the season. We have a lot of newcomers, and other than our exhibition games in Puerto Rico, we haven’t had a lot of time on court.”
The Thorobreds, who have nine newcomers and six returning players, played two exhibition games in Puerto Rico Oct. 15-16.
“I don't think anyone did exceptionally well,” Jackson said about the exhibitions. “They were getting their feet wet, learning to play with each other. I played all 15 guys on the roster, so no one got a lot of minutes.
“We’re moving along. The guys are starting to understand what we want to do. Things are slowing down for them. The guys are understanding what we want on both ends of the floor.”
Senior Jordan Little is one of KSU’s newcomers, having transferred from Morgan State University, an NCAA DI school in Baltimore.
Little, who’s from New Jersey, hasn’t played in Rupp, but he’s faced some big competition. Last season Morgan State played Villanova, the 2018 national champion, and Virginia, who won the 2019 championship.
“I’m excited,” he said about Friday’s game. “I know they (UK) got a good recruiting class. That’s pretty much it.
“We hope to have a solid game and to get better, and then there’s the exposure. Obviously we want to win, to go out and compete.”
That’s the main objective for the Thorobreds.
“We understand,” Jackson said. “It’s rare to get an opportunity like this, to go against the top team in the nation in college basketball.
“This is what you want as a competitor, to show what you can do against the best.”