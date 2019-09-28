The Kentucky State University football team rattled off 33 unanswered points and held off a late charge to post the 33-25 victory over Jackson State in the 33rd Annual Circle City Classic held at the Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday.
It marks the first time in school history Division II Kentucky State has recorded multiple Division I wins.
The Thorobreds racked up 353 yards rushing on 48 attempts for a robust 7.4 yards per carry. Redshirt sophomore Jaylen Myers (Maryville, Tenn.) lead the team with 92 yards on 13 attempts and one touchdown. He added a 31 yards touchdown pass.