The 103rd Kentucky Open will be played Tuesday through Thursday at Persimmon Ridge Golf Club in Louisville.
Three golfers with ties to Frankfort are competing in the tournament.
Jacob Cook, a Franklin County graduate, was runner-up at the Kentucky Open two years ago when he was the low amateur.
Cook, who played collegiate golf at Kentucky, won the Lexington City men’s golf championship in 2020 and 2021, and he was the co-medalist for the U.S. Open qualifier in May at Kearney Hill Golf Links.
Cook was one of four UK golfers named Early Wave Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars Monday for their outstanding effort both on and off the course.
He capped his final season with the Wildcats with the statistically best of his career. Cook started all 10 events and appeared as an individual in the Genesis Open Collegiate Showcase. He fired a career-low 71.77 stroke average, ranking second on the team.
Cook had a team-high five top-10 finishes and a team-best seven finishes in the top 20. Cook secured a career-low round (66), a career-low 54-hole total (204) and a career-best finish (T4) throughout the season.
He was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for a record fourth time and was an All-SEC Academic Team selection. Cook graduated with a master’s degree in finance in May.
Cook tees off Tuesday at 8:10 a.m. from the 10th hole.
Franklin County graduate C.J. Jones is competing in the Kentucky Open as a pro.
He won the high school state championship in 2015 as a junior at FCHS, and he played collegiate golf at Ball State University.
His last tournament as an amateur was the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur last month, where he finished tied for 22nd.
Jones tees off at 9:10 a.m. Monday from No. 1.
Johnny Vidal, of Frankfort, is the associate head golf professional of Perry Park Resort. He qualified for the Kentucky Open at Gibson Bay Golf Course with a score of 74 to finish in a tie for 24th.
Earlier this month Vidal competed in the Barbasol Championship Monday Qualifier.
Vidal’s tee time Tuesday is 10 a.m., and he starts play at the 10th hole.
