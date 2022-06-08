KSU golf logo.jpg

Three members of the Kentucky State University men's golf team — Micah Stangebye, Jared Southerland and Will Gibson — have qualified for the 108th Clark's Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur.

The trio secured their berths in a single-round qualifier at the Danville Country Club.

Stangebye led the group with two birdies to finish the round with a one-under par 71 and tied for second place.

Southerland fought his way to an even-par 72 after matching his six bogeys with six birdies to finish tied for sixth.

Gibson earned his spot with a two-over par 74 with three birdies to secure his spot in the state amateur.

All three will complete in the Kentucky Amateur June 14-16 at the Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green.

