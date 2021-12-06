Kentucky's football team is going to bring in the new year in the Sunshine State again.
The Wildcats are one of three state programs that will be participating in the college bowl season. Louisville and Western Kentucky also accepted bids Sunday.
The No. 22 Wildcats (9-3) will play 15th-ranked Iowa (10-3) in the VRBO Citrus Bowl at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 in Orlando. Kentucky defeated Penn State in the same bowl three years ago at Camping World Stadium.
The 27-24 win over the Nittany Lions was the first of three consecutive bowl victories for the Wildcats. Kentucky defeated Virginia Tech 37-30 the following season in the Belk Bowl and topped North Carolina State 23-21 in the Gator Bowl last January in Jacksonville.
UK coach Mark Stoops played collegiate football at Iowa and the appearance will be Kentucky’s sixth consecutive bowl berth, a school record. Stoops is a 1989 alumnus of the University of Iowa and a three-year letterman (1987-89). He played under Hall of Fame coach Hayden Fry. Stoops was a graduate assistant at Iowa from 1990-91.
The Hawkeyes fell 41-3 to Michigan in the Big Ten championship game Saturday.
Kentucky won its first six games before suffering through a three-game losing streak. However, three consecutive wins gave the Wildcats their second nine-win season in four years.
Louisville to face Air Force
Louisville has accepted a bid to play Air Force in the First Responders Bowl on Dec. 28 in Dallas.
The Cardinals (6-6) will try to finish above .500 for the second time in coach Scott Satterfield's three years and win its second bowl game. The Cardinals won their last bowl game, 38-28 in the 2019 Music City Bowl against Mississippi State.
Louisville clinched a bowl bid with consecutive routs over Syracuse and Duke before ending the season with a thud in a 52-21 loss to Kentucky at home.
WKU meets Appalachian State in Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky football has accepted a bid to face Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl. This will be the Tops eighth bowl appearance in the past 10 years.
WKU (8-5) will face the Mountaineers (10-3) at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.
The Tops are coming off a 49-41 loss to UTSA in the Conference USA championship that included a four touchdown, 577-yard passing performance from record-setting from quarterback Bailey Zappe.
WKU has appeared in bowls in seven in the last eight years and three straight under head coach Tyson Helton.
