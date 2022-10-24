Western Hills' Matthias Jones, left, and Frankfort's Hagan Scholfield will be competing in the state cross country meets this weekend in Paris after their teams qualified at Saturday's regional meets in Lexington. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills’ Jon Eades won the Class 2A Region 4 boys cross country race, the top finish among the local schools at the regional meets Saturday at Lexington’s Masterson Station Park.
Frankfort’s Kenzie Barber and Emme Moore both finished in the top 11 of the girls Class 1A Region 5 race as the Lady Panthers took second place in the team standings and qualified for state.
Also qualifying for state are the WHHS and FHS boys teams, which both finished fifth in their respective races. Preston Barber finished 14th in the Class 1A Region 5 race to pace the Panthers.
Individual qualifiers are Franklin County’s Rylee Schaffner, Kate Alvis, Graham Clements and Isaiah Sowders, and Western Hills’ Ridhi Penmecha.
The state meet will be Friday for Class 2A and Saturday for Class 1A at Bourbon County Park in Paris.
Friday’s races will be the boys race at 4 p.m. and the girls race at 5 p.m. with WHHS and FCHS athletes both competing. Frankfort’s races Saturday are 10 a.m. for the boys team and 11 a.m. for the girls team.
Here are the local results from Saturday’s regional races.
Class 2A, Region 4
Boys, 5,000 meters
1. Jon Eades (WH) 16:30.73, 20. Steven Meyer (WH) 19:04.42, 24. Graham Clements (FC) 19:11.37, 28. Isaiah Sowders (FC) 19:16.90, 30. Ismael Valladares (FC) 19:32.04, 32. Matthias Jones (WH) 19:42.30, 37. Greg Meyer (WH) 19:59.32, 41. Isaac Andrews (FC) 20:15.77, 42. Brenden (WH) Bass 20:21.20, 45. Christian Roberts (FC) 20:50.24, 47. Isaac Gilbert (FC) 21:08.16, 48. Elijah Lyles (FC) 21:11.03, 59. Gaven Rucker (WH) 26:48.60.
