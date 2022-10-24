Western Hills’ Jon Eades won the Class 2A Region 4 boys cross country race, the top finish among the local schools at the regional meets Saturday at Lexington’s Masterson Station Park.

Frankfort’s Kenzie Barber and Emme Moore both finished in the top 11 of the girls Class 1A Region 5 race as the Lady Panthers took second place in the team standings and qualified for state.

102622.XC-WH Jones-FH Scholfield_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Matthias Jones, left, and Frankfort's Hagan Scholfield will be competing in the state cross country meets this weekend in Paris after their teams qualified at Saturday's regional meets in Lexington. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

