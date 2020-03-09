Western Hills’ Emma Campbell, Madelyn Muller and Joshua Downey all won events at the Indoor State Track and Field Championships Saturday at the Mason County Indoor Athletic Complex.
Campbell won the 3,000-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 28.56 seconds.
Muller was first in the 55-meter dash in 7.40 seconds, and Downey won the 800-meter run in 2:09.22.
Josh Howard took second in the triple jump with a jump of 38 feet, 2.5 inches.
The Lady Wolverines took fourth place in the Class AA competition with 48 points, and the WHHS boys were ninth with 21 points.
Frankfort competed in Class A. Ronnie Moore was fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 40 feet, 1.75 inches, and Chase Sweger was sixth in the 800-meter run in 2:21.71.
The Panthers were 20th in the team standings, and the FHS girls were 29th.
Here are the complete results for the local competitors.
CLASS AA
GIRLS
55-meter dash: 1. Madelyn Muller (WH) 7.40, 8. Carson Graves (WH) 7.85, 22. O’Mara Tolliver (WH) 8.32, 35. Colleen Shaffer (WH) 8.70, 39. Irene LoBosco (WH) 8.86.
400-meter dash: 4. Carson Graves (WH) 1:06.09, 13. Emily Harrod (WH) 1:09.96, 32. O’Mara Tolliver (WH) 1:18.40, 33. Colleen Shaffer (WH) 1:19.53, 35. Irene LoBosco (WH) 1:19.75.
800-meter run: 15. Sara Jones (WH) 3:09.87.
1,600-meter run: 3. Emma Campbell (WH) 5:33.73, 9. Jett Bradley (WH) 5:58.60, 14. Sara Jones (WH) 7:07.19.
3,200-meter run: 1. Emma Campbell (WH) 11:28.56, 5. Jett Bradley (WH) 12:04.45.
4x400-meter relay: 3. WHHS 4:33.20.
Long jump: 10. Madelyn Muller (WH) 13:02.50.
Triple jump: 4. Shae Hockensmith (WH) 28-07.00.
Shot put: 8. Leah Hibbits (WH) 22-02.50, 11. Shelby Eager (WH) 20-10.50.
BOYS
55-meter dash: 13. Josh Howard (WH) 7.19, 48. Gaven Rucker (WH) 8.14.
400-meter dash: 26. Carson Smith (WH) 1:04.22, 40. Gaven Rucker (WH) 1:06.38.
800-meter run: 1. Joshua Downey (WH) 2:09.22, 20. Luke Staude (WH) 2:36.89.
1,600-meter run: 14. Luke Staude (WH) 5:44.71.
Triple jump: 2. Josh Howard (WH) 38-02.50.
Shot put: 6. Carson Smith (WH) 38-10.00, 13. James Lee Hixon (WH) 35-11.
CLASS A
GIRLS
55-meter dash: 17. Emma Edwards (FH) 8.42, 36. Samantha Wallin (FH) 8.99.
4x400-meter relay: 7. Frankfort 5:16.19.
Shot put: 10. Jewell Mueller (FH) 21-11.00.
BOYS
55-meter dash: 7. Ronnie Moore (FH) 6.98, 9. Azeno Williams (FH) 7.06, 30. Laurence Allen (FH) 7.51, 46. Parks Pressley (FH) 7.86.
800-meter run: 6. Chase Sweger (FH) 2:21.71.
1,600-meter run: 21. Caleb Van Neste (FH) 5:51.73.
4x400-meter relay: 8. Frankfort 4:10.90.
High jump: 7. Ronnie Moore (FH) 5-06.00.
Triple jump: 4. Ronnie Moore (FH) 40-.01.75, 10. Laurence Allen (FH) 34-05.25.
Shot put: 16. Parks Pressley (FH) 30-11.25, 20. Azeno Williams (FH) 30-02.00.
