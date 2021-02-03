020421.WesternHills Wrestlers_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' wrestling team competed in the Jessamine County Clash Saturday at East Jessamine. The invitational drew 13 teams. Three WHHS wrestlers were medalists. From left are Richard Greenwell, who went 2-1 and finished second in the 182-pound weight class; Jeffery Parker, who went 2-0 and won the 152-pound class; and Kelton Bailey, who went 1-2 and finished third in the 113-pound class. (Photo submitted)

