Kentucky State athletics has begun the sale of single-game football tickets for Allen and Tuskegee.

The Thorobreds will host the Allen Yellow Jackets for homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at Alumni Stadium. General admission tickets are $25, and reserved seating is $35.

KSU tickets.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription