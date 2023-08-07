Kentucky State football will host the Clark Atlanta Panthers for the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Labor Day Kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. at Alumni Stadium.

KSU Thorobred logo

In their last meeting, the Thorobreds defeated the Panthers 35-24 on Oct. 12, 2019. Since 1998 Kentucky State has led the series 11-3, going on a seven-game win streak from 2001-2007.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription