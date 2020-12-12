Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Tickets for Franklin County’s Class 4A state championship football game are on sale online at bit.ly/3meTfZ7.

Tickets for the game must be purchased in advance. There will be no walk-up sales.

The game will be Friday at 7 p.m. against Boyle County at Kroger Field in Lexington.

To sit near Franklin County’s team, purchase tickets on the north side.

All seats are reserved. No general admission seating will be available.

Seating pods will be arranged so ticket holders have no one sitting directly in front of or behind them with three to four empty seats between pods on the same row to create physical separation between groups.

Face coverings, over the mouth and nose, are required for all fans as they enter, exit and move around Kroger Field. Children under the age of 2 are not required to wear masks.

Fans need to keep six feet between themselves and people not in their party.

Fans are requested to sit only in their assigned seats to help maintain the required distancing between fans in the stadium, and they are asked to be aware of physical distancing protocols when on the concourse area and when entering and exiting the stadium.

Violators of these restrictions will be removed from the facility without a refund option.

