In its final match of the regular season, Western Hills’ wrestling team won the City Championships.
WHHS and Franklin County wrestled for the title Wednesday at Elkhorn Middle School, and the two teams were tied 42-42 after the last match.
The outcome was decided by which team had fewer forfeits, and that went to the Wolverines.
“We had a couple of first-year kids come out and have big wins for us,” WHHS coach Sean House said about Stephen Meyer (144-pound weight class) and Manual Villagaray (138). “They came through for us and got us some much-needed pins. Three out of our top four had forfeits.”
Those three were Kelton Bailey (113), Alex Whitt (126) and Colin O’Brien (190) who all won by forfeit. The fourth wrestler, Baylor Brooker (157), won his match.
FCHS has just one senior on its team and relied on underclassmen Wednesday.
“We have low numbers at the high school,” FCHS coach J.J. Townsend said, “but we have a great group of eighth graders who’ll be coming up next year as freshmen and be big for us. We have one senior, one junior and everyone else are freshmen, sophomores, seventh and eighth graders.”
Injuries have been a factor for both teams this year.
“We started out well, but then injuries, COVID and quarantines have robbed us of our depth,” House said. “We have a 14-9 duals record. We’ve been doing well, and the guys are getting a lot of matches. We have to recruit some students.
“The numbers Elkhorn have are amazing. We have to get kids to buy in and try it out. It’s a very tough sport to recruit.”
FCHS is scheduled to wrestle at the Montgomery County Duals Friday, but the tournament might be canceled because the impending inclement weather.
“We’ve had a ton of injuries and COVID issues here and there,” Townsend said. “We’ve had more downs than ups.
“But tonight we had two kids who not only moved up from middle school to high school, Nicholas Reynolds and Jacob Olds, but they moved up in weight class. Even though they lost, they both had their opponents in a cradle and made a mistake turning the other way.
“I couldn’t be more proud. We knew we were underdogs coming in, but to be able to tie the match with an extremely young group is very encouraging.”
Western Hills and Franklin County will both be wrestling in the Region 4 tournament Feb. 11-12.
Wednesday was Senior Night for both teams, and the seniors were honored in a ceremony prior to the match. They were FCHS’ Jose Rios and WHHS’ Brooker, O’Brien, Huston Monarch, Gabriel Van Hoose and Aidan Stingle.
Here are the results of the City Championships.
106: Noah Flynt (FC) won by forfeit.
113: Kelton Baiey (WH) won by forfeit.
120: Braylen Livingston (FC) def. Haden Patrick.
126: Alex Whitt (WH) won by forfeit.
132: Tyler Woofter (FC) def. Aidan Stingle.
138: Manual Villagaray (WH) def. Nicholas Reynolds.
144: Stephen Meyer (WH) def. Jacob Olds.
150: James Harris (FC) def. James Rhody.
157: Baylor Brooker (WH) def. Emmanuel Smith.
165: Huston Monarch (WH) won by forfeit.
175: Jose Rios (FC) def. Micheal Sparrow.
190: Colin O’Brien (WH) won by forfeit.
215: Smithers (FC) def. Gabriel Van Hoose.
285: Keaton Lee (FC) won by forfeit.
