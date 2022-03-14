The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a one-year contract with quarterback Logan Woodside last week.

Woodside, a Franklin County graduate, was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent this week.

Woodside, who initially joined the Titans in 2018, has served as starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill's back-up over the past two seasons. Woodside appeared in five games in 2021 after appearing in six games in 2020.

Over the past two seasons, Woodside has thrown three passes, completing one for 7 yards. The 7-yard pass came on a fake punt in the team's win at Baltimore during the 2020 season.

Tennessee Titans back-up quarterback Logan Woodside (5), handing off to running back Mekhi Sargent during pregame warmups last season, has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Titans. (Justin Ford | Tennessee Titans)

Woodside, who played collegiately at Toledo, has gotten experience during the preseason in years past.

During the 2021 preseason, Woodside completed 29-of-40 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, with a 102.9 rating and a 72.5 completion percentage.

In four preseason contests in 2019, Woodside completed 46-of-76 passes for 539 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions, with a passer rating of 99.6.

Woodside started the 2019 preseason finale against the Bears and played the entire game. He completed 17-of-29 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 104.4.

A 6-foot-1 inch, 213-pounder, Woodside was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round (249th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Titans practice squads in 2018 and 2019, but he was on the practice squad injured list in 2019.

