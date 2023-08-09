The second annual nine-pin no-tap bowling tournament to benefit the Franklin County High School bowling team will be Saturday, Aug. 19 at Capital Bowl.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The cost is $25 per bowler. Registration opens at 9 a.m., and bowling starts at 10 a.m.

