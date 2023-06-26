Frankfort High’s Katie Norman began running the 300-meter hurdles her freshman year in 2021, and in three straight state track and field championships, Norman has placed in the event every time.
That includes winning the state championship in the event the past two years.
This spring at state Norman won the 300-meter hurdles, was second in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash.
For her accomplishments, Norman has been named the Traditional Bank Spring Sports Athlete of the Year.
Norman, who will be a senior this fall, began running track as a fourth grader on Second Street’s elementary school team.
“My mom ran track. My parents wanted me to do a spring sport, so I was going to do softball or track,” Norman said about taking up the sport. “I did basketball because of my dad (Deron Norman) being coach, so I decided to run track because my mom ran track.
“I really liked it. It was really fun, and I was winning stuff. I was excited. I was running up with the older girls in seventh and eighth grade on relays. It was pretty fun, and I wanted to do it more. Running with the older girls made me feel really good.”
But while Norman was excelling in the sprints and on relays, she wasn’t running hurdles.
“No one told me I’d be good at it,” she said. “My mom didn’t run hurdles, and I didn’t know anything about it, but my freshman year my coach (Mark Pressley) told me I might be good at hurdles.”
In her first year running hurdles, Norman placed eighth at the Class 1A state meet with a time of 51.14 seconds.
“It was pretty difficult learning to compete,” she said about taking up the event. “I didn’t have anyone to teach me the form and technique. I did pretty good my first year and placed at state and got on the podium.”
The top eight in each event at state earn a medal.
“My dad started learning all about it online and we outsourced with a coach at WKU who’s now at Asbury who specialized in hurdles,” Norman said. “I run club track, and people there know the sport. I have a lot of different coaches.”
Last year, as a sophomore, Norman won state in the 300 hurdles in a time of 47.91 seconds, and this year her winning time was 44.93 seconds.
She was fifth in the 200-meter dash last year, and she’s medaled at state with the 4x100-meter relay team twice. The team was sixth her freshman year and seventh this spring.
Norman is a member of the Louisville Track Club and this summer is running the 100- and 200-meter dashes and 400-meter hurdles.
“I’m trying to get ready for college,” she said. “They don’t do the 300 hurdles in college, so I’m working on getting the endurance to go an extra 100.”
Norman is being recruited but hasn’t selected a college yet. She hopes to make the decision before the end of the year.
With her college choice taken care of before her senior season of track, Norman is looking at other events.
“Next year I want to see about trying something different, maybe the long jump or high jump, just to try them out,” she said. “I feel like it’s my senior year and I should try different stuff.”
Next year, one difference for Norman involves basketball. A member of the FHS team since she was a seventh grader, she won’t be playing this winter.
“I’m going full into track just because I know that’s what I’ll be doing in college," she said.
