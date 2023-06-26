Frankfort High’s Katie Norman began running the 300-meter hurdles her freshman year in 2021, and in three straight state track and field championships, Norman has placed in the event every time.

That includes winning the state championship in the event the past two years.

Frankfort High's Katie Norman, third from right, has been named the Traditional Bank Spring Sports Athlete of the Year. From left are Anna Beth Bobbitt with Traditional Bank, FHS track coach Ed Fields, Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Sheri Satterly, FIS Athletic Director Amy Dungan, Norman, and her parents, Lee and Deron Norman. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Katie Norman, right, leads Murray's Layla Green going to the last hurdle of the 300-meter hurdles earlier this month at the Class 1A state track and field meet at Kentucky. Norman won the event for the second year in a row, and she has been named the Traditional Bank Spring Sports Athlete of the Year. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

