Franklin County junior Jazmin Chambers missed last basketball season with a torn ACL and meniscus in her left knee.

She’s come back this year to be a key part of the Lady Flyers’ success.           

Chambers is third on the team in scoring at 8.7 points per game, often draws the opponent’s best player on defense, and she was named to the 41st District and 11th Region all-tournament teams.

For her accomplishments, Chambers has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Franklin County (27-7) plays Henderson County in the first round of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Basketball Sweet 16 Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

Chambers is the daughter of Shewana Chambers.

State Journal: What is your role on this year’s team?

Chambers: Defense.

SJ: How hard was it coming back from your knee injury?

Chambers: I have to keep doing my PT (physical therapy) and icing it so I don’t hurt it again.

SJ: Which do you prefer, offense or defense, and why?

Chambers: Defense because I usually play at the top of the defense. I have long arms, and I have good eye-ball coordination.

SJ: What did the team learn while Patience Laster missed a few games with an injury?

Chambers: She’s our leading scorer, so we had to have diversity. We had to have different people score and playing defense coming off the bench.

SJ: What does it mean going to the state tournament when you couldn’t play at state last year?

Chambers: It’s just getting an opportunity to play on a college floor, to get to help the team, to play and win state and work together as a team.

