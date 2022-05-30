Addi Watson has been a force for Western Hills’ softball team all season.

Last week in the first round of the 41st District tournament, the sophomore pitcher threw a two-hitter in a 7-3 win over Franklin County, her third this season over the Lady Flyers.

That victory put WHHS in the district championship game and secured a spot in the 11th Region tournament.

For her performance, Watson has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

In Monday’s 4-1 regional tournament loss at Scott County, Watson didn’t give up an earned run.

Going into Monday’s game, Watson had a 16-6 record and 2.87 ERA. She had recorded 169 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings of work.

Watson had a .371 batting average prior to Monday’s game, third best on the team. She led the Lady Wolverines in home runs with six and was third in RBIs with 32.

Watson is the daughter of Shana Watson and Scott Watson.

State Journal: How hard is it to beat a team three times in one season?

Watson: I didn’t really think of it that way. The team and I worried about that game and not the past. We had to go into it with a winner’s mentality.

SJ: What expectations did you have for the team this year?

Watson: The expectations were to make it to the regional tournament and play as long as we could.

SJ: What surprised you most about this year’s team?

Watson: What surprised me the most was how well we bonded and played together as a team.

SJ: Which do you like better, pitching or hitting, and why?

Watson: I love pitching, but I have more fun hitting because I can relax and don’t feel as much pressure.

SJ: What is your favorite memory of this season?

Watson: I have a lot of good memories. I enjoyed forming close friendships with my teammates.

