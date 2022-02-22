New Athlete of the Week logo

Western Hills wrestler Kelton Bailey has moved up one level of competition this year.

After winning the district championship in the 113-pound weight class last year, Bailey advanced to the semi-state.

Kelton Bailey

This year Bailey won his second straight district title at 113 pounds and placed fifth at semi-state with a 3-2 record, earning a berth in the KHSAA State Wrestling Championships this weekend at George Rogers Clark High School.

For his achievement, Bailey has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Bailey, a sophomore, is in his fourth year of wrestling and takes a 37-6 record into the state tournament.

Bailey is the son of Katrina Bailey and Shawn Bailey.

State Journal: Did you set any goals this season?

Bailey: At least I want to place at state this year.

SJ: How tough was the semi-state competition?

Bailey: It was pretty tough. My third match was probably the hardest. (Bailey was pinned by Union County’s Jordyn Raney in his third match. Raney is undefeated this season).

SJ: You’ve only been wrestling four years. How hard was it learning the sport?

Bailey: It’s not that hard. It’s really how hard you go and work at it.

SJ: What is the most challenging part of the sport?

Bailey: Making weight.

SJ: If you were going to add another sport to your schedule, what would it be?

Bailey: My coach wants me to play soccer. He wants me to play it because I’m quick, and my dad wants me to play football because I’m pretty fast. I would have to gain weight for that.

