Franklin County’s Isabelle Cecil has made history with the Lady Flyer volleyball team.
Cecil recently became the all-time leader in assists at FCHS and has over 1,000 assists for her high school career.
An assist is awarded to a player who passes, sets or digs a ball directly to a teammate who is credited with a kill.
A senior, Cecil is in her fourth year playing for Franklin County, and she’s been playing volleyball since the seventh grade.
Cecil is the daughter of Veronica Cecil and Shawn Cecil.
State Journal: How long have you been playing volleyball and how did you get started?
Cecil: I have been playing volleyball since seventh grade. I started because the girls in my grade were playing and I wanted to try a new sport. In fact, Lindsey Fister, our libero, and I have been playing together since then. It’s fun that we are having our senior season together.
SJ: What do you like about volleyball?
Cecil: I like that it’s a team sport and everyone has to work together to get a point. I’ve met so many amazing people through the sport. I enjoy that it’s fast paced, and the energy from the crowd during rival games makes it so much fun.
SJ: When did you find out you were close to 1,000 assists? Were you surprised?
Cecil: I found out I was close to 1,000 assists when my coach sat us all down and made us guess our stats. When my coach said the number, everyone looked at me and I’m sure I looked shocked. I remember the former varsity setter, Brooke Johnson, setting the school record for assists, and I was amazed. At the time I never imagined I could be in that situation too.
SJ: What do you like about this year’s team?
Cecil: I love our team’s chemistry and energy with each other. I have amazing hitters and passers who have helped me achieve this record. Being friends off the court has helped strengthen our bond and helped us grow as a team in our play. This year’s team has been good about communicating our feelings about how we have played after the games. I think recognizing what we have done and how we can improve has made us better.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Cecil: After graduation I plan to go to college and study small business management and foreign language. I am currently exploring which college is right for me.
