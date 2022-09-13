091422.AthleteWeek-Cecil_submitted.jpeg

Franklin County's Isabelle Cecil is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Photo submitted)

Franklin County’s Isabelle Cecil has made history with the Lady Flyer volleyball team.

Cecil recently became the all-time leader in assists at FCHS and has over 1,000 assists for her high school career.

