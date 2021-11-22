Franklin County’s football team is in the final four of the Class 4A state playoffs for the second year in a row.
The Flyers defeated Allen County-Scottsville 49-12 Friday to reach the semifinals.
In that game, Zack Claudio had a 58-yard touchdown run and returned the opening kickoff of the second half 78 yards for another score.
For his performance, Claudio has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Nicknamed Dodo, Claudio received honorable mention at three positions — wide receiver, safety and punt returner — on the Greater Louisville Football Coaches’ Association all-district team for Class 4A District 4.
On the year, Claudio has caught 43 passes for a team-high 594 yards and five touchdowns. He’s scored two other touchdowns on a kickoff return and fumble recovery, and he’s third on the team in scoring with 54 points.
Claudio has 33 tackles and four interceptions, and he’s tied with Jayden Mattison and Gavin Hurst for most interceptions on the team.
Claudio, a junior, is the son of Maria and Cruz Claudio.
State Journal: How did you get the nickname Dodo?
Claudio: I don’t even know. I just know I had it before we moved to Kentucky from my hometown. I don’t even know how I got it. (Claudio moved from Philadelphia to Kentucky when he was 4 years old.)
SJ: You took the option of repeating a year that was offered to all students last year. Why did you decide to have a second junior year?
Claudio: I just wanted to come back. I thought it would help me, and I want to get back to the state championship game and win it this time.
SJ: Head coach Eddie James calls the three losses the team has had this season three lessons. Is that how the team views them?
Claudio: We knew we had to learn a few things, and we know we’re not the same team as we were then.
SJ: Has there been anything about this year’s team that’s surprised you?
Claudio: I would say our chemistry. After last year I thought it would be a little different, but we’ve kept that chemistry.
SJ: Last year a limited number of fans were allowed to attend games because of COVID. How different has it been this year playing in front of more people?
Claudio: It hasn’t made a huge difference, but they get us going when we need it. It’s good to have the fans back, and it’s good to show out for the community.
