Sophie Dufour’s freshman volleyball season has gained statewide recognition.
An outside hitter for Franklin County, Dufour was named the state’s MaxPreps/AVCA Player of the Week earlier this year.
In statistics through 21 matches, Dufour has 316 kills, 229 digs and 25 service aces.
For her accomplishments, Dufour has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Dufour, the daughter of Chris Schimmoeller and Joel Dufour, has been playing volleyball since she was five years old.
“My mom started coaching me when I was five years old,” Dufour said. “She taught me the basics until I could start playing club ball.” Dufour plays club volleyball for Lexington United.
Schimoeller is an assistant coach for the FCHS volleyball team, and Dufour’s sister, Natalie Dufour, is a freshman on the Oberlin College volleyball team.
This weekend Franklin County went 5-1 in the First Priority Lady Colonel Volleyball Classic at Whitley County, finishing as runner-up. Dufour and teammate Isabelle Cecil were named to the all-tournament team.
The Lady Flyers took a 13-12 record into Monday’s match at Tates Creek, and they host Frankfort today at 7 p.m.
State Journal: How big of an influence has your family been on you playing volleyball?
Dufour: Huge. My mom really got me started on it. Natalie didn’t start playing volleyball until she was a freshman in high school. I was playing before she was, but it definitely helped practicing with her. It helped a lot.
SJ: What has been the biggest surprise of playing high school volleyball?
Dufour: I wouldn’t say it’s a surprise, but this is a very supportive team. I love how we encourage each other, and everyone has a positive attitude. It’s about what I expected, so it’s not a big surprise.
SJ: Do you have any goals for this season?
Dufour: I want our team to keep on improving. We have a lot of younger people. We’ve really been working hard, and we’re improving day by day. I’d like to show some teams what we’re made of.
SJ: What do you like about volleyball?
Dufour: I absolutely love this sport. I tell my mom all the time it’s the perfect sport, at least for me. It’s played indoors, and you don’t have to run into people. I don’t like running into people, but you can throw yourself on the floor to get the ball. It’s just such a team sport. You’re constantly relying on the team. You can’t be selfish in this sport.
SJ: What do you see as strengths of this team?
Dufour: Definitely our positive attitude and our encouragement of each other and learning stuff. We’re always trying to learn because all our players want to do better. We want to improve.
