Franklin County’s Jaden Oldham wraps up her high school track and field career Friday at Clark’s Pump-N-Shop State Track & Field Championships at the University of Kentucky.

Oldham won the shot put at the Class 2A Region 4 meet last week, and she finished second in the discus throw, qualifying for both events at state.

Franklin County's Jaden Oldham, right, with coach Nick Moore, is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Photo submitted)

