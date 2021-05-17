Franklin County’s Rylee Warner has been on a tear this season, but she stepped it up Thursday when she went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and three runs batted in as the Lady Flyer softball team won 15-14 against Collins.

For her performance, Warner has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Warner, in her first season of varsity softball, is hitting .521 with 38 hits, 35 RBI, 26 runs, nine doubles and two triples.

Her nine home runs on the season has her in the top 25 in the state for most home runs, and she’s only struck out five times in 73 at–bats.

Warner, a freshman, is FCHS’ starting catcher. She plays travel softball with the Louisville Stunners.

Warner is the daughter of Jerel and Rena Warner.

State Journal: What is your favorite part of softball?

Warner: The competitiveness and being part of something bigger than yourself. It’s like developing a new biological family over the years.

SJ: What do you see as your biggest asset as a softball player?

Warner: When I’m catching I stop most balls that are in the dirt. When I’m hitting, I’m not in a slump most of the time. Most of the time I expect myself to hit.

SJ: If you took up another sport, what would it be?

Warner: I’m not much of a runner, but probably track to keep in shape and make me faster.

SJ: What do you see as a strength of this year’s team?

Warner: We don’t get down on each other. We pick each other up a lot. Some teams split into groups, and we haven’t.

SJ: You said most of the time you expect to hit when you go to the plate, but has this season gone better than you expected?

Warner: Yes. I didn’t expect to be hitting .500.

