Ella Abney’s tennis season could hardly have gone better.
The Frankfort High senior reached the semifinals of the 11th Region tournament, qualifying her for state for the first time in her career.
Seeded fourth in singles at the regional tournament, Abney won three matches to reach the semis. She was named to the all-region team and received the sportsmanship award.
For her accomplishments, Abney has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Abney credits her seeding with helping her advance to state.
“The preseason was about trying to get my regional seeding,” she said. “My last (regular-season) match I was playing a girl who was a preliminary fifth seed and I was the preliminary fourth, and whoever won would get the fourth seed. It was the night of the seeding meeting, and it was senior night.
“It was super intense, but I ended up winning. That was my hardest match over a week and a half, and that includes my regional matches.”
The state tournament will be played May 31-June 2 at Top Seed Tennis Club in in Nicholasville and the Boone Tennis Center at the University of Kentucky.
Abney has been playing on FHS’ tennis team since she was in the seventh grade. She played doubles as a middle schooler but moved to singles in high school.
Her coach, Cindy Bramble, was named the girls 11th Region Coach of the Year.
After joining the FHS team, Abney began attending tennis camps at UK and then the UK Tennis Academy, where she improved from a C level player to her current A level over the last five years.
Abney is the daughter of Susan Coblin and David Abney.
“My parents and my sister, Helen Hall (Abney), are always there to cheer me on,” Abney said. “They’ve been very supportive, and I’m so grateful.”
State Journal: How did you get started playing tennis?
Abney: I played on some junior tennis teams and played some at the (Frankfort) Country Club growing up, but I didn’t have a spring sport, and I wanted to be on a team. My coach, Cindy Bramble, was my second grade teacher and my fifth grade teacher, and she was always recruiting us to play tennis. My seventh grade year I went out for the team. We were a super small group, about six people. I loved it, and I haven’t wanted to stop playing since.
SJ: What do you like about playing tennis?
Abney: I like the type of character you have to have to play tennis. You have to challenge yourself, you have to be honest because you make the line calls, you have to be intrinsically motivated. I like how it’s pushed me to be better.
SJ: What do you like about singles as opposed to doubles?
Abney: I’m very good at pushing myself really hard. Playing doubles I feel a lot of guilt if I do something to make someone else lose. With singles it’s on me, and if I lose I’m OK, but if I make someone else lose I can’t handle it.
SJ: Did you set any goals before the season?
Abney: After last year I bought a journal for my tennis goals. It had been five years and I hadn’t made state. I came close last year when I made the quarterfinals. I wanted to make state, and I knew I had to work on my game and improve my fitness. I spent a lot of my summer at the UK Tennis Academy. This fall I ran cross country. I had given it up, but I ran to improve my fitness. I also wanted to have a winning season as a team. We went 13-4 and had 19 girls on the team. That’s another reason I wanted to go to state. I wanted to do it for Frankfort High and to make my teammates and coaches proud.
SJ: Earlier this school year you talked about going to Centre College and possibly playing tennis or attending Wake Forest. What are your college plans?
Abney: Things went a little haywire after that. I applied for a scholarship at the University of Virginia, which was on my list but not at the top of my list. It’s the Thomas Jefferson Scholarship. It’s a full ride plus a stipend, and it’s awarded to 40 students from around the globe every year. I had several interviews. In January I interviewed when they selected a student from Kentucky, and then I interviewed along with 150 to 160 students from around the world. Then there was a list of semifinalists, and I received a Thomas Jefferson Scholarship. I’m very appreciative of the opportunity at UVA, and I’m really excited about the program. I’m going to major in economics and public policy.
