Frankfort senior Ashtin Austin took up soccer as an eighth grader, a relatively late start for someone who has had the kind of success he’s experienced during his high school career.

Austin, a center back, was named the MVP of the 41st District tournament last week, and this week he is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

101222.AthleteWeek-Austin_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Ashtin Austin is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
101222.AthleteWeek-Austin_submitted.jpg

Frankfort's Ashtin Austin gets ready to head the ball during last week's 41st District tournament. Austin, the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week, was the tournament MVP. (Photo submitted)

