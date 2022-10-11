Frankfort senior Ashtin Austin took up soccer as an eighth grader, a relatively late start for someone who has had the kind of success he’s experienced during his high school career.
Austin, a center back, was named the MVP of the 41st District tournament last week, and this week he is the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
This season the Panthers won the district title for the second straight year, and after being the All “A” Classic state runner-up a year ago, FHS took the title this year.
Austin is the son of Charles Austin and the grandson of Cindy Austin.
State Journal: What’s your favorite thing about soccer?
Austin: Honestly coming out here and playing with my brothers. That’s what they are. They’re my family. That’s honestly the best part.
SJ: What is your favorite sports memory?
Austin: Probably my freshman year when I saved the game-winning goal against Western Hills in the district.
SJ: You play basketball and soccer for Frankfort. Do you have a favorite?
Austin: Basketball has been part of my family. Everyone has played. It’s kind of a generational thing, and I just carried it along. I love basketball, but my favorite is soccer. A month ago I couldn’t have answered that question, but I’ve had so much fun in the last month.
SJ: Do you like playing defense?
Austin: It’s where I’m best and where I can provide the most for my team.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Austin: I plan to go to college. I’m not sure if I’ll play sports, but if I do I’ll play soccer. Hopefully I’ll go to Louisville. That’s my No. 1 option now.
