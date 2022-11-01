Frankfort freshman Kenzie Barber made a splash at last year’s Class 1A state cross country meet, finishing ninth.

Barber followed that up by placing 13th Saturday at the state meet, running a time just over 10 seconds faster than her time at state last year.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription