Frankfort freshman Kenzie Barber made a splash at last year’s Class 1A state cross country meet, finishing ninth.
Barber followed that up by placing 13th Saturday at the state meet, running a time just over 10 seconds faster than her time at state last year.
The Lady Panthers finished 11th in the team standings.
For her performance, Barber has been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Barber ran the 5,000-meter course at Bourbon County Park in 20 minutes, 39.20 seconds Saturday. Her time last year was 20:50.70.
She ran a personal record time of 20:14 this season.
Barber runs with Thompson Training, a club team, and has a few more cross country meets left this season.
Barber is the daughter of Darra and Houston Barber.
State Journal: What was your goal for the state meet?
Barber: My goal was to be with the lead pack. I knew it was going to be harder going into state this year because the runners are getting stronger, getting better. The region (meet) was not my race day. I went into regionals feeling great, but I think I put so much pressure on myself because of how I ran last year. I wasn’t happy after the race. I knew I could have done better not just for myself but for my teammates.
I went into state thinking I would put myself out there, that I was going to do better, and I was going to do it for me and my teammates. I was in a good mindset going into state. I’d put in a lot of time. I’d prepared and worked hard in practice.
I got off to a fast start, a little too fast, but I put myself in position to be with the lead pack. The first mile was really, really fast. The second mile I maintained my speed, and the third mile was definitely the toughest mile. When I saw that hill for the last 100 meters, it was the most difficult.
SJ: Were you pleased with your performance?
Barber: When I finished state I was actually iffy about it. I didn’t place as high as I did last year, but my dad talked to me about it. I put myself out there, I did what I needed to do, and my time was better. I feel like it was a really good race.
SJ: What has been the highlight of your season?
Barber: I think the highlight for me was getting to know my teammates better and just create core memories with them.
SJ: Last year as an eighth grader you ran in middle school races as well as varsity high school races. Have you enjoyed running just varsity high school races this year?
Barber: I do miss middle school races. One reason is I was able to run at the state meet with my cousin, and we’d talk after the race. (Barber’s cousin Lila Dunlevy of Campbell County Middle School finished fifth at this year’s middle school state meet.) Middle school races, some are smaller, but you get to know the community better. I know there are benefits to just running varsity this year. I’ve been able to get to know high school runners better.
SJ: How has this year’s team improved?
Barber: Tremendously. I think we’ve improved so much. I think (coaches) Zach (Moore), Randy (McDowell) and Jessie (Hancock), all of them have worked hard to get us the proper workouts and practices to make us better as a team and as individuals.
