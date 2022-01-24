Frankfort junior Jordan Blythe reached a milestone this weekend, going over 1,000 career points at FHS.

Blythe scored 16 points in the Panthers’ 48-46 win over Franklin County, and he poured in 31 points Saturday as FHS lost to Garrard County 58-56.

For his accomplishment, Blythe has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Through the Panthers’ first 18 games this season, Blythe was averaging 20 points and four rebounds.

Blythe, a guard, has been playing organized basketball for eight years.

Frankfort plays at East Jessamine Thursday and hosts Great Crossing Friday in a district matchup.

Blythe is the son of Teareayer Blythe and Chris Blythe.

State Journal: What do you like about playing basketball?

Blythe: It’s therapeutic for me. It’s a lot really. It’s healing in a sense. It’s like an escape. Plus it keeps me on the right track. Some kids my age are doing the wrong things, but I’m doing the right things, and basketball is keeping me there.

SJ; What do you see as your role on the team?

Blythe: I’m a leader. In order to keep winning I have to score, and I’m one of the best defenders on our team as well. Lead and playmaker. That’s my role, and making sure everyone is on the same page.

SJ: What do you like about this year’s team?

Blythe: People are always doubting us. We lost one of our best players when Jackson Twombly transferred to Woodford County. We’re undersized, but we’re hungry and ready to show people what we’ve got.

SJ: Did you set any goals before the season?

Blythe: Me and my dad talked about some goals. No matter how the game is going, don’t change your demeanor. Keep your head held high. Play hard, and never take a play off. At mid-season I set a goal to work on rebounding. We’re undersized, and we can all score, but rebounding is the main thing to our success.

SJ: Why did you decide to take the COVID-19 supplemental year?

Blythe: I wanted an extra year to work on my game, just maturity. Last year I felt like if this was going to be my senior year I wasn’t ready. I want to get ready for college and the next level.

